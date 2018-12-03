Financials
December 3, 2018 / 11:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Aquila Capital launches first, 50 mln euro green bond

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) -

* Alternative asset manager Aquila Capital has launched its first green bond with a value of 50 million euros ($57 million) with a duration of five years via Norwegian hydropower plant operator Smakraft, it said on Monday

* The proceeds of the green bond will be used to finance Smakraft’s growth, which includes an aim of doubling its annual energy production from hydropower to 2 terrawatt hours by 2022

* Green bonds are a growing category of fixed-income securities, which raise capital for projects with environmental benefits ($1 = 0.8830 euros) (Reporting by Nina Chestney)

