BBVA issues 1 billion euro green bond

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) -

* Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) said on Thursday it has issued a 1 billion euro green bond, the largest ever by a Eurozone financial institution

* The seven-year non-preferred senior green bond makes BBVA the first Spanish bank to issue such a debt instrument, it said in a statement

* Green bonds are a growing category of fixed-income securities which raise capital for projects with environmental benefits

* This year, BBVA hopes to issue between 2.5 billion and 3.5 billion euros of green bonds, depending on market conditions (Reporting by Nina Chestney Editing by Alexandra Hudson)