FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 3, 2018 / 1:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

BBVA issues 1 billion euro green bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) -

* Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) said on Thursday it has issued a 1 billion euro green bond, the largest ever by a Eurozone financial institution

* The seven-year non-preferred senior green bond makes BBVA the first Spanish bank to issue such a debt instrument, it said in a statement

* Green bonds are a growing category of fixed-income securities which raise capital for projects with environmental benefits

* This year, BBVA hopes to issue between 2.5 billion and 3.5 billion euros of green bonds, depending on market conditions (Reporting by Nina Chestney Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.