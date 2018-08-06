FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 6, 2018 / 12:24 PM / in 2 hours

Global green bond issuance could reach $185-210 billion this year -SEB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 6 -

* Global green bond issuance could rise to $185 billion this year and even reach $210 billion as activity in new sectors and large economies picks up, Nordic corporate bank SEB said on Monday

* The bank has increased its forecast from $175 billion in May

* Green bonds are fixed-income securities which raise capital for projects with environmental benefits

* The green bond market delivered its second highest quarterly figure to date in the second quarter at $47 billion, up 21 percent year on year

* The overall bond market has slowed this year due to interest rate hikes and increasing currency risks, the bank said

* Moody’s Investor Service sees issuance rising to $250 billion this year and S&P Global Ratings forecasts $200 billion (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.