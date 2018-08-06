Global green bond issuance could reach $185-210 billion this year -SEB

LONDON, Aug 6 -

* Global green bond issuance could rise to $185 billion this year and even reach $210 billion as activity in new sectors and large economies picks up, Nordic corporate bank SEB said on Monday

* The bank has increased its forecast from $175 billion in May

* Green bonds are fixed-income securities which raise capital for projects with environmental benefits

* The green bond market delivered its second highest quarterly figure to date in the second quarter at $47 billion, up 21 percent year on year

* The overall bond market has slowed this year due to interest rate hikes and increasing currency risks, the bank said

* Moody’s Investor Service sees issuance rising to $250 billion this year and S&P Global Ratings forecasts $200 billion (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)