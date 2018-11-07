Global green bond issuance flatlines in first three quarters-Moody's

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) -

* Global green bond issuance in the first three quarters of this year totalled nearly $110 billion, roughly in line with the same period last year, according to Moody’s Investor Service

* “At this rate, therefore, the market remains below the pace needed to achieve our revised full-year forecast of $175-200 billion,” it said in a research note

* Since 2015, the fourth quarter has been the largest annually in terms of green bond issuance. Moody’s expects this trend to continue this year ahead of United Nations’ climate talks being held in Poland this December

* However, the market will need to expand quickly to match 2017’s record $162.7 billion issuance, Moody’s added (Reporting by Nina Chestney)