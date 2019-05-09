Global green bond issuance in Q1 rose to $47.2 bln - Moody's

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) -

* Global green bond issuance reached $47.2 billion in the first quarter of this year, a new first-quarter record and 40 percent higher than the same period last year, a report by Moody’s said on Thursday

* This puts the market on track to reach Moody’s forecast of $200 billion of issuance this year

* Green bonds are fixed-income securities used to raise capital for projects with environmental benefits

* The rise came despite a 3.2 percent decline in overall bond issuance in the first quarter, the report said

* Green bonds account for just 2.5 percent of the global bond market but are expected to keep gaining share, it added. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Dale Hudson)