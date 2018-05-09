FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 11:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Global green bond issuance seen rising to $175 bln this year-SEB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters)

* Global “green bond” issuance is seen at $175 billion this year, with the potential to rise even further to $210 billion, from $163 billion last year, a report by Nordic corporate bank SEB said on Wednesday

* Green bonds are fixed-income securities which raise capital for projects with environmental benefits.

* “SEB’s annual regional analysis suggests that 2018 will be a year of consolidation with more modest growth,” the report said

* “This is reflected in our base-case scenario which we maintain showing the market having the potential to grow to $175 billion in 2018 with the possibility to surprise to the upside once again and cross to $210 billion,” it added

* By contrast, Moody’s Investor Service sees issuance rising to $250 billion this year and S&P Global Ratings forecasts $200 billion (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
