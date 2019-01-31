Moody's expects green bond issuance to reach $200 billion this year

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s Investor Service expects global green bond issuance to grow by 20 percent to reach $200 billion this year, supported by strong investor demand and government policies to address climate change, it said on Thursday

* Last year, issuance was around $167 billion. Green bonds are fixed-income securities used to raise capital for projects with environmental benefits.

* The forecast is above expectations by HSBC of $140-180 billion and S&P Global Ratings of $180 billion this year.

* Moody’s said investor demand for “green” and sustainable products was outpacing the supply of such products and increasing government commitments to address climate change would sustain growth in the green bond market (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Mark Potter)