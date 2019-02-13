Financials
SEB expects global green bond issuance at $210 bln-$240 bln this year

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) -

* Nordic bank SEB expects global green bond issuance to grow to $210 billion to $240 billion this year after a bumper start to the year, it said on Wednesday.

* Green bonds are fixed-income securities used to raise capital for projects with environmental benefits.

* Issuance in January this year reached $17.2 billion.

* SEB’s forecast for the full year is above expectations by Moody’s Investor Service of $200 billion; S&P Global Ratings of $180 billion and HSBC of $140-180 billion. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Alison Williams)

