S&P Global Ratings forecasts green bond issuance at $180 bln this year

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) -

* Global green bond issuance is expected to reach $180 billion this year, S&P Global Ratings said on Tuesday, as financial institutions in particular increase activity.

* Green bonds are fixed-income securities used to raise capital for projects with environmental benefits.

* S&P said that global issuance reached a record high of $167 billion last year.

* “Despite slowing global issuance overall and the likelihood of a shift in the credit cycle, our forecast suggests that the green bond market may grow by a healthy 8 percent in 2019,” it said.

* HSBC this month forecast global green bond issuance to be between $140 billion and $180 billion this year (Reporting by Nina Chestney Editing by David Goodman)