Greencoat UK Wind to buy wind farm from SSE Renewables

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Renewable infrastructure fund Greencoat UK Wind has agreed to buy a wind farm in northern Ireland from SSE Renewables for 51 million pounds ($66 million), it said on Thursday.

The Slieve Divena II wind farm has a capacity of 18.8 megawatts (MW) and has been operational since June 2017.

Greencoat UK Wind has invested in 36 operational wind farms in the United Kingdom with a total generating capacity of nearly 1 gigawatt.