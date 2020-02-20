Financials
Greencoat UK Wind to buy wind farm from SSE Renewables

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Renewable infrastructure fund Greencoat UK Wind has agreed to buy a wind farm in northern Ireland from SSE Renewables for 51 million pounds ($66 million), it said on Thursday.

The Slieve Divena II wind farm has a capacity of 18.8 megawatts (MW) and has been operational since June 2017.

Greencoat UK Wind has invested in 36 operational wind farms in the United Kingdom with a total generating capacity of nearly 1 gigawatt.

$1 = 0.7748 pounds Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Jan Harvey

