Food group Greencore plans cash call to get through coronavirus crisis

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Food group Greencore said on Monday it plans to raise cash by issuing new shares in a bid to ride out the coronavirus crisis, after it reported an 81% plunge in annual profit due to the pandemic.

The company said it intends to conduct a placing of new shares to raise up to 90 million pounds ($119.70 million), with certain members of the board and the leadership team planning to subscribe for new shares. ($1 = 0.7519 pounds) (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)