UPDATE 1-Australian pet-care firm Greencross backs $481 mln private equity bid

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Australian veterinary clinics operator Greencross Ltd on Monday recommended a A$5.55 a share takeover offer from U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital, valuing the company’s equity at A$668.6 million ($481.4 million).

Greencross chairman Stuart James said the board believed the offer, pitched at a 22 percent premium to the last close of A$4.54, was compelling and would realise attractive value for shareholders.

Shareholders are expected to vote on the scheme in the first quarter of 2019, the company said in a statement. If approved it would be implemented in the first half of the year.

“Under private ownership the Greencross business, brands and products will continue to grow and provide world-class services to the increasing number of pet lovers in Australia and New Zealand,” TPG’s Australia and New Zealand arm head Joel Thickins said in a joint statement.

Greencross said the offer value was subject to reductions in proportion to declaration of any dividends.

The company may pay a fully-franked permitted dividend of up to A$0.21 per share on or shortly before the date of implementation of the scheme, it added. ($1 = 1.3887 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)