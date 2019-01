Jan 15 (Reuters) - Pub operator Greene King Plc on Tuesday named Nick Mackenzie chief executive officer, replacing long-time boss Rooney Anand who stepped down in November last year.

Mackenzie will join Greene King on May 1 from Merlin Entertainments Plc, where he oversaw more than 100 businesses around the world including Madame Tussauds, the London Eye and SEA LIFE aquariums as a member of the executive committee. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)