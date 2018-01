Jan 25 (Reuters) - British pub operator Greene King Plc on Thursday said comparable sales for its pub business for the two weeks covering Christmas and New Year’s eve rose 1.6 percent.

However, over the recent 37-week period to Jan. 14 like-for-like sales fell 1.4 percent, hurt by cold weather.

The company brews ales such as Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen and Abbot Ale. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan and Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)