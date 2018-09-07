UPDATE 1-Greene King beer sales surge on World Cup boost

(Adds sales, costs)

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Like-for-like sales at Greene King Plc’s UK pubs rose 2.8 percent in the first quarter of their 2018 fiscal year, boosted by Britain’s warmest summer in living memory and the football World Cup.

Comparable sales for Pub Company, through which Greene King manages its chain of 2,900 pubs, restaurants and hotels, rose 3.2 percent growth over the last 10 weeks.

The company, which owns ale brands including Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen and Abbot Ale, said it sold 3.7 million pints of beer in total during England’s seven World Cup matches with sales on the day of the team’s semi-final against Croatia up 61 percent compared to the same day a year ago.

Total beer volumes in its Brewing & Brands business rose 4 percent.

Greene King said its comparable pub sales growth was ahead of the overall market, which grew 1.2 percent according to the Coffer Peach Business Tracker.

Greene King has been battling rising costs from the government’s minimum living wage increase, higher property prices and a Brexit-spurred slide in sterling.

The company said its mitigation programme to help offset cost inflation of 45 million pounds ($58.21 million) to 50 million pounds was on track.

Greene King also said it was on course to sell 100-110 pubs this year and expects to open around nine new locations.

Greene King, founded in 1799 and among Britain’s main pub chains, said Greene King branded local pubs traded “particularly well”, with comparable sales rising 5.5 percent. ($1 = 0.7731 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)