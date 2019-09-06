Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 6, 2019 / 6:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Greene King sales rise ahead of proposed takeover

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Greene King Plc said on Friday comparable sales at its pubs grew 1.5% over the last seven weeks, as the company prepares for a proposed 4.6 billion pound ($5.68 billion) takeover by Hong Kong’s richest man Li Ka-Shing.

Greene King, which runs 2,730 pubs, restaurants and hotels across England, Wales and Scotland, also said like-for-like sales were down 1.8% for the 18 weeks ended Sept. 1, reflecting the tough comparatives of last year’s successful Fifa World Cup and good weather.

$1 = 0.8104 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below