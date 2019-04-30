Pub operator Greene King expects annual profit above market view

April 30 (Reuters) - British pub operator Greene King Plc on Tuesday forecast annual pre-tax profit above analysts’ expectations, as demand for its brews during Christmas continued into the Easter period.

The company, which brews beers including Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen and Abbot Ale, said it expects annual pre-tax profit excluding items of between 244 million pounds ($315.66 million) and 247 million pounds.

The company-compiled average analysts’ consensus was 243.9 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7730 pounds) (Reporting by Chris Peters and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)