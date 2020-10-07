UK pub operator Greene King to permanently shut 26 outlets

Oct 7 (Reuters) - British pub operator Greene King will permanently close about 26 outlets owing to fresh coronavirus-led curbs which include shutting pubs and restaurants early, a spokesman for the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The company, which was bought out by Hong Kong developer CK Asset Holdings Ltd last year, said it urgently needs government support and was looking to find alternate jobs for its employees within the company. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)