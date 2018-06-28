FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018 / 6:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK pub operator Greene King posts 11.2 pct pretax profit fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - British pub operator Greene King Plc’s full-year adjusted pretax profit fell 11.2 percent, in line with the company’s expectations, hurt by softer consumer spending and adverse weather at the start of the year.

Adjusted profit before tax fell to 243 million pounds ($318 million) for the year ended April 29, from 273.5 million pounds, meeting the company’s April forecast of 240 million pounds to 245 million pounds.

Revenue fell 1.8 percent to 2.18 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7642 pounds) (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

