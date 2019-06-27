UPDATE 1-Wet summer hurts Greene King's sales in new financial year

(Adds details on estimates, operating profit, net cost inflation)

June 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s Greene King Plc reported higher-than-expected annual profit, boosted mainly by last year’s football World Cup, but said the unseasonable wet summer had hurt the pub operator’s sales in the first eight weeks of the year.

The brewer of Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen and Abbot Ale, said on Thursday its adjusted profit before tax rose 1.6% to 246.9 million pounds ($313.07 million) for the 52 weeks ended April 28, higher than company compiled estimates of 243.9 million pounds.

Total comparable sales for Greene King’s Pub Company, through which it manages its chain of about 2,900 pubs, restaurants and hotels, rose 2.9%.

Reported pretax profit fell 12.5% to 172.8 million pounds in the year, hurt by growing costs.

Greene King, like most restaurant chains in the country, has been battling increased costs due to a minimum wage hike, higher property prices and power bills, as well as a move away from pub drinking by younger Britons.

Rival JD Wetherspoon said last month its costs were significantly higher than last year, mainly stemming from labour costs hurt by very low unemployment.

“Political and consumer uncertainty is likely to continue to weigh on confidence and the cost inflationary environment persists,” Chief executive Nick Mackenzie said in a statement.

Greene King's shares are expected to fall up to 3%, according to premarket indicators. ($1 = 0.7886 pounds)