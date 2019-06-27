Wet summer hurts Greene King's sales in new financial year

June 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s Greene King reported higher annual profit, boosted mainly by last year’s football World Cup, but said the unseasonable wet summer season had hurt the pub operator’s sales in the first eight weeks of the year.

The brewer of Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen and Abbot Ale, said on Thursday its adjusted profit before tax rose 1.6% to 246.9 million pounds ($313.07 million) for 52 weeks ended April 28. ($1 = 0.7886 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)