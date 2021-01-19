Q&A: Davis Wright's Lafayette Greenfield on the future of telecoms, 5G and space tourism

U.S. telecommunications companies are close to wrapping up their participation in an expensive, weeks-long Federal Communications Commission auction that will determine which phone carriers and internet providers can boast the fastest services over the next decade.

Analysts expect gross proceeds of the long awaited C-band auction to total more than $80 billion, with the three largest phone companies taking the biggest chunks out of the available spectrum, accelerating the race to 5G in the U.S. and increasing connectivity.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3nYmGQn