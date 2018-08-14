Greenland Holdings buys 65 pct of Tianjin Construction as part of state-owned firm reforms

TIANJIN/SHANGHAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Chinese property developer Greenland Holdings Corp said on Tuesday that it will purchase a 65 percent stake in government-owned Tianjin Construction Group for 1.49 billion yuan ($216.17 million) as part of state-owned enterprise reform.

It said in a statement that it will later transfer 10 percent of its stake to the management team of Tianjin Construction Group, adding that the state asset regulator for the city of Tianjin will retain a 35 perecent shareholding.

Greenland said that it would drive the company to achieve annual revenue and profit growth of between 30-50 percent over the next five years, with the aim of hitting over 100 billion yuan in revenue by 2025. ($1 = 6.8926 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shu Zhang in Tianjin and Brenda Goh in Shanghai)