Greenland to pick Ericsson over Huawei for future 5G rollout

COPENHAGEN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Greenland will pick Sweden’s Ericsson over China’s Huawei for future the rollout of fifth-generation (5G) telecoms network, a spokeswoman for state telecoms operator Tele Greenland said on Thursday.

Tele Greenland CEO Kristian Reinert Davidsen told broadcaster KNR on Wednesday that he does not see Huawei as a possible supplier of 5G in Greenland, and that Ericsson on all parameters would be the right choice. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Jason Neely)