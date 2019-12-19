Company News
December 19, 2019 / 9:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

Greenland to pick Ericsson over Huawei for future 5G rollout

COPENHAGEN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Greenland will pick Sweden’s Ericsson over China’s Huawei for future the rollout of fifth-generation (5G) telecoms network, a spokeswoman for state telecoms operator Tele Greenland said on Thursday.

Tele Greenland CEO Kristian Reinert Davidsen told broadcaster KNR on Wednesday that he does not see Huawei as a possible supplier of 5G in Greenland, and that Ericsson on all parameters would be the right choice. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Jason Neely)

