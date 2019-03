March 20 (Reuters) - Vaping products supplier Greenlane Holdings Inc filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

The company intends to list itself on the Nasdaq under the symbol "GNLN," it said in a regulatory filing bit.ly/2WdNmiw.

Greenlane set a placeholder amount of $92 million to indicate the size of the IPO. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)