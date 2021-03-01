Greensill Capital could file for insolvency within days - WSJ

March 1 (Reuters) - British supply-chain finance company Greensill Capital could file for insolvency and has appointed Grant Thornton to steer it through a likely restructuring, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported here on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report follows a decision by the asset management arm of Zurich-based Credit Suisse to suspend funds that invest in Greensill products over concerns about the value of the funds’ investments.

Greensill, owned by billionaire Lex Greensill, was also said to be in talks with private-equity giant Apollo Global Management to sell its operating business for around $100 million, the WSJ report added.

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg News separately reported that SoftBank Group’s Vision Fund had substantially written down its $1.5 billion investment in Greensill and is considering dropping the valuation to close to zero. (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)