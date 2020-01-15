MOVES-Greensill hires former Australian foreign minister Bishop as adviser

SYDNEY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Financing group Greensill hired former Australian foreign minister Julie Bishop as an adviser to spearhead its growth plans in Asia, the SoftBank Group-backed company said on Thursday.

Bishop was hired in December as chair of Greensill Asia Pacific to provide strategic advice as it accelerates its expansion in the region, the supply-chain financing company said in a statement.

“The ability to draw on Julie’s ... international credentials cemented during five years as Australia’s foreign minister will be invaluable as we continue to unlock capital for businesses and people around the world,” founder and CEO Lex Greensill said.

The appointment follows a $655 million extra investment by SoftBank’s Vision Fund late last year in the company, which was founded in 2011 by former Australian banking executive Lex Greensill, once an advisor to former British prime minister David Cameron.

Cameron now also acts as an adviser for the financing company, according to articles posted on Greensill’s website.