Fintech GreenSky's upsized IPO priced at $23 per share

May 24 (Reuters) - Financial technology company GreenSky’s initial public offering was priced at $23 per share, the higher end of its range, indicating robust demand.

The Atlanta-based company had set a range of $21-$23 per share for around 34.1 million Class A common stock and sold 38 million shares.

The IPO raised $874 million. reut.rs/2INuXCA

Goldman Sachs & Co, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are among the main underwriting banks on the IPO. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru and Joshua Franklin in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)