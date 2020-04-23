Fintech company GreenSky defeats shareholder lawsuit over IPO disclosures

A New York state judge dismissed a shareholder lawsuit accusing financial technology company GreenSky Inc of concealing prior to its $1 billion initial public offering that a shift in its business mix away from high-fee solar merchants would hurt revenue, and ultimately its stock price.

In an April 22 decision, Justice Jennifer Schecter of the State Supreme Court in Manhattan said reasonable investors could have inferred from GreenSky’s registration statement that new merchants replacing the solar merchants would pay lower fees.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2VwNw6R