Westlaw News
April 23, 2020 / 9:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

Fintech company GreenSky defeats shareholder lawsuit over IPO disclosures

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

A New York state judge dismissed a shareholder lawsuit accusing financial technology company GreenSky Inc of concealing prior to its $1 billion initial public offering that a shift in its business mix away from high-fee solar merchants would hurt revenue, and ultimately its stock price.

In an April 22 decision, Justice Jennifer Schecter of the State Supreme Court in Manhattan said reasonable investors could have inferred from GreenSky’s registration statement that new merchants replacing the solar merchants would pay lower fees.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2VwNw6R

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below