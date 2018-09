Sept 13 (Reuters) - Belgian frozen foods producer Greenyard said on Thursday it would re-open its Hungarian plant after identifying the cause of a Listeria outbreak.

The company is confident that the impact would be within its previous assessment of 30 million euros ($34.87 million) due to the restart of the facility, it said. ($1 = 0.8604 euros) (Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)