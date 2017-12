Dec 19 (Reuters) - Belgian frozen foods company Greenyard NV said on Tuesday it is in advanced negotiations to acquire Dole Food Company, a U.S. fruit and vegetable producer, confirming a Reuters report.

“Greenyard has secured appropriate financing, and is confident in its ability to complete the transaction with a balanced financing approach should a definitive agreement be reached,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Alan Charlish, editing by Louise Heavens)