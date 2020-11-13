Britain's Greggs to cut 820 jobs

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - British baker Greggs will cut 820 shop staff jobs as it expects trading to remain below normal for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a company spokeswoman confirmed on Friday.

The job losses were first reported by The Sun.

Greggs, best known for its sausage rolls, steak bakes and vegan snacks, said in September it had launched a consultation with union and employee representatives and was aiming to minimise job losses by negotiating reduced staff hours.

The company currently employs 25,000.

It joins a swathe of companies cutting jobs, particularly in retail and hospitality, including at household names such as Marks & Spencer, John Lewis and Boots.

Greggs was performing well before the pandemic, with its shares hitting a record high of 2,550 pence in January. The shares closed Friday at 1,570 pence, down 27% so far in 2020.