Britain's Greggs slows rate of sales decline

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - British baker and fast food retailer Greggs said on Wednesday it had slowed the rate of sales decline caused by the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on customer numbers.

Greggs, best known for its sausage rolls, steak bakes and vegan snacks, said fourth quarter to Jan. 2 company-managed shop like-for-like sales averaged 81.1% of the equivalent 2019 level - an improvement from 71.2% in its third quarter.

However, the group still forecast a full year pretax loss of up to 15 million pounds ($20.5 million).