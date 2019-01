LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - British baker Greggs nudged up its 2018 profit forecast to at least 88 million pounds ($112 million) after a “very strong” finish to the year driven by demand for its festive bakes, mince pies, hot drinks and breakfast items.

Greggs, which launched a vegan version of its popular sausage roll last week, said like-for-like sales in its company-managed shops grew 5.2 percent in the fourth quarter. ($1 = 0.7854 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)