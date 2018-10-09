FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018 / 6:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Greggs' sales lifted by hot British summer

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - British baker Greggs reported a 3.2 percent rise in like-for-like sales for the third quarter, an improvement on its first half, after its drinks range and new focaccia-style pizzas proved popular during a particularly hot summer.

The company, which sells sandwiches, sausage rolls and pastries from more than 1,900 outlets, said the mix of sales in the hot weather led to a lower-than-normal trading margin in the first part of the quarter, offset by improved trading in September.

It said expectations for the full year were unchanged. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

