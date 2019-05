May 14 (Reuters) - British baker Greggs on Tuesday said it sees sales and profit for 2019 materially higher than its earlier expectations, as its vegan sausage rolls continue to be a big hit with consumers.

Total sales for the 19 weeks to May 11 rose 15.1%, while like-for-like sales in company-managed shops grew 11.1%, the company said. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)