Cyclical Consumer Goods

UK Baker Greggs expects sales recovery to boost annual profit

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - British bakery and fast-food chain Greggs said on Monday sales recovery was stronger than anticipated as COVID-19 restrictions were eased, adding that if the recovery continues it could positively impact profit for the year.

The company said in recent weeks, like-for-like sales in the stores managed by Greggs were up between 1% and 3% compared to the same period in 2019. However, it warned that pent-up demand had reduced.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

