UK's Greggs says vegan sausage roll a hit, guides higher on profit

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Sales of a new vegan sausage roll drove a 14 percent rise in sales for British high street baker Greggs in the first seven weeks of 2019 and prompted the company to promise underlying pretax profit ahead of previous expectations.

Like-for-like sales in company-managed shops rose 9.6 percent in the seven weeks to Feb. 16 and total sales grew by 14.1 percent. However, the company added that the rate of sales growth had eased slightly in February. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)