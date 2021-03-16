Greggs CEO Whiteside says won't retire this year

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Roger Whiteside, the chief executive of British baker and fast food retailer Greggs , will not retire this year although succession planning was underway, he said on Tuesday.

“I am 63 this summer so at some point, certainly not this year, I’ll be retiring,” he told Reuters.

“I want to make sure the business is well established, the ship is settled and all the rest of it,” he said.

Greggs said chairman Ian Durant would remain in place to address the succession. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)