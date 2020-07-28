Company News
July 28, 2020 / 6:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

Greggs sales increase to 72% of 2019 level after reopening

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Greggs, the British food-to-go retailer known for its sausage rolls, bakes and sandwiches, said sales at it company-managed stores stood at 72% of the 2019 level in the most recent week as trading recovers from the COVID-19 lockdown.

The company reported a pretax loss of 65.2 million pounds ($83.9 million), against a profit of 36.7 million pounds a year earlier, for the six months to June 27 after its stores were closed for most of the second quarter.

$1 = 0.7774 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by Louise Heavens


