Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 7, 2019 / 7:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK's Greggs 2018 profit up 10 pct, "very strong" start to 2019

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - British baker and takeaway food group Greggs reported a 10 percent rise in 2018 profit and said it had made a “very strong” start to its new financial year.

Greggs said on Thursday it made an underlying pretax profit of 89.8 million pounds ($118.3 million) for the year to Dec. 29 - in line with company guidance of “at least” 88 million pounds and up from 81.8 million pounds made in 2017.

It said like-for-like sales in company managed shops rose 9.6 percent in the seven weeks to Feb. 16, boosted by publicity surrounding the launch of its vegan sausage roll. ($1 = 0.7594 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

