Grenergy shines in Spain's only main market listing in 2019

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Spanish renewable energy group Grenergy made an upbeat debut on Madrid’s main stock market on Monday, with the company’s shares rising about 5% in the first and only new listing there this year.

Investors have shied away from Spain’s domestic initial public offering market in 2019 partly in response to the uncertainty created by the country’s two inconclusive elections.

Grenergy’s shares rose to 17 euros versus a reference price for the listing of 16.10 euros, which was the closing price for the shares on the Spanish Alternative Market (MAB), where the company had been listed since 2015.

Grenergy’s shares had increased their value more than 12 times on MAB to nearly 400 million euros ($440.88 million).

Just before Grenergy’s listing, shareholders, including investment fund Daruan Group Holding and Gahuco Investments, sold a 10% stake via a placement. After this sale Daruan Group will have a 68% stake in Grenergy. ($1 = 0.9073 euros) (Reporting by Joanna Jonczyk-Gwizdala, Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez and Jane Merriman)