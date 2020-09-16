Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
German accounting watchdog probes Grenke after critical research report

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Germany’s accounting watchdog is scrutinising the accounts of German financial services provider Grenke following a critical report by a short-seller, the body’s president said on Wednesday.

Edgar Ernst, president of the privately-owned Financial Reporting Enforcement Panel (FREP), told Reuters: “We are looking at Grenke and are in close cooperation with BaFin.”

Grenke has denied the allegations. (Reporting by Patricia Uhlig and Tom Sims Editing by Michelle Adair)

