UPDATE 2-Grenke defends franchise model after short seller attack

FRANKFURT, Sept 17 (Reuters) - German leasing business Grenke on Thursday defended its franchise model that was a central focus of a critical report by a short seller that accused the company of fraud and caused its shares to dive.

Grenke, which says the accusations by Viceroy Research are unfounded, has convened a task force to give a detailed rebuttal to the accusations and top Grenke managers will host a call with investors on Friday, the company said.

Viceroy, which also bet big against collapsed payment company Wirecard, accused Grenke of falsification of financial statements and money laundering, in its report on Tuesday.

The Viceroy report said the company over the years bought various franchises without disclosing that corporate insiders, including Wolfgang Grenke, already controlled those franchises and stood to profit from the transaction.

Viceroy wrote that the scheme was “designed to either hide fake cash or siphon off millions of euros to undisclosed related parties, or both.”

In its response on Thursday Grenke said it had been operating a franchise system since 2003. The company said that until January Wolfgang Grenke didn’t own or control any of the shares of the vehicle that controlled the franchises, and he received no payments.

“The franchise system is one of the success factors of Grenke AG and one of the essential drivers for the expansion during the past 10 years and for our future growth,” founder Wolfgang Grenke said in a statement.

The shares rose sharply on Thursday, following two days of steep declines which halved the value of the company. Late afternoon in Frankfurt, they had recouped 34%.

Separately, prosecutors in the German city of Mannheim said they had opened an investigation following the accusations.

Grenke said it was considering taking legal action against Fraser Herring’s Viceroy Research.

Viceroy Tweeted that it had read Grenke’s statement and would “provide an update regarding its significance”.

On Friday’s investor call, Chief Executive Antje Leminsky will respond directly to accusations of fraud, falsification of financial statements and money laundering plus criticism of the business model and governance, Grenke said.

“The board of directors and supervisory board continue to regard all these accusations as unfounded,” Grenke said.

Germany’s accounting watchdog and financial watchdog - both under pressure after failing to uncover the fraud at Wirecard - are probing the company’s balance sheets as well as possible market manipulation by short sellers.

Grenke, founded in 1978, with 1,700 employees in 32 locations around the world, is listed on Germany’s MDAX index of mid-cap companies. It provides mainly small and medium-sized companies with leasing, banking and factoring services.