Greve leaves ING capital markets role

LONDON, Sept 28 (IFR) - Leo-Hendrik Greve, ING Group’s head of global capital markets, has left the bank, according to two sources.

Greve had not been active in his role or working at his desk in London since taking paternity leave in the summer, according to market sources.

Greve joined the Netherlands-headquartered bank nearly five years ago but had not been running the GCM group for several weeks, leading to speculation over his whereabouts both within the bank and externally.

“He’s been on extended leave all summer and during September,” said one insider, who was not permitted to speak on record.

Although still employed by the bank, calls to Greve’s work landline had remained unanswered, as were calls to his assistant. Emails also went unanswered, while he was shown as inactive on his Bloomberg.

There had been no official communication until today, when the bank sent a memo to GCM stating Greve has now left the bank.

The situation had been noted by senior officials at major European banks.

“It’s our policy not to share the details of our employees,” a spokesperson for ING said. Greve did not return IFR’s calls to his mobile.

GCM comprises all of ING’s primary market activities including debt capital markets, equity capital markets, syndicate, hybrid structuring, high-yield, securitisation and asset and liability management.

Based in London, Greve was initially hired to head ING’s financial institutions event finance and advisory business. He was promoted to his current role at the end of 2013 and has overseen a substantial build-out in the teams covering these markets.

GCM used to be part of financial markets, which is headed by Percy Rueber, but at the start of the year it moved into strategic products, run by Amin Mansour.

Mansour was effectively running GCM in Greve’s absence, according to one source. (Editing by Matthew Davies, Julian Baker)