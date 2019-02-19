EU investigates 'anti-competitive' behaviour in salmon industry -Grieg

OSLO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The European Commission’s competition directorate is investigating potential violations in the salmon industry, Oslo-listed Grieg Seafood said in a statement on Tuesday.

The agency “has today performed an inspection at Grieg Seafood Shetland to explore potential anti-competitive behaviour,” the salmon farmer said.

“Grieg Seafood aims to be open, transparent and forthcoming and will provide all necessary information requested by the European Commission DG Competition in its investigation,” it added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by David Evans)