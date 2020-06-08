Grifols CFO expects drop in plasma donations to be short-lived

MADRID, June 8 (Reuters) - Spanish pharmaceuticals company Grifols expects to recover quickly from a drop in plasma donations that forced it to book a 200 million euro ($226 million) hit in its first-quarter earnings, its chief financial officer said on Monday.

A drop in donations because of the COVID-19 crisis has driven up the cost of obtaining plasma, weighing on profitability.

“Despite this decline, we are already witnessing a fast recovery in plasma collections and we expect to return to pre-COVID-19 volumes shortly,” said CFO Alfredo Arroyo. ($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Reporting by Nathan Allen Editing by David Goodman )