ATHENS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Eurobank, Greece’s third-largest lender, will acquire real estate company Grivalia Properties, a Eurobank official told Reuters on Sunday.

The deal will be a share-swap transaction and boost the lender’s capital base by about 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion), the official said without giving the value of the deal. ($1 = 0.8819 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by David Goodman)