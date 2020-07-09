IN BRIEF: 9th Circuit upholds protections for Yellowstone grizzlies

The Greater Yellowstone grizzly bear cannot be taken off the Endangered Species list without further study and a regulatory mechanism to protect the population’s long-term genetic health against threats from inbreeding, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Wednesday.

The decision largely affirms a 2018 ruling by U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen in Missoula, Montana, who faulted several aspects of the U.S. Food and Wildlife Service’s decision to delist the “distinct population segment” of about 700 bears in parts of three states surrounding Yellowstone National Park. Christensen halted what would have been the region’s first licensed trophy hunt of the bears in nearly 40 years.

