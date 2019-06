AMSTERDAM, June 17 (Reuters) - Next year’s output at the Groningen natural gas field in the north of the Netherlands looks set to drop 20% more than previously announced, the Dutch government said on Monday.

Production at the field, operated by Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil, could be limited at 12.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) in the year starting October 2019, the government said, to limit seismic risks in the region. (Reporting by Bart Meijer, editing by Louise Heavens)